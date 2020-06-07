Alerus Financial NA Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

