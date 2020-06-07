Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.33.

Align Technology stock opened at $288.21 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $319.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Align Technology by 2,004.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 157,351 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,862.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

