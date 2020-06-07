Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.60. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 2,209,800 shares changing hands.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $178,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $601,000.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

