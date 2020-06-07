Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 1,049 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52,450.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

