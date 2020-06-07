Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 218.3% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.2% in the first quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

