Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

