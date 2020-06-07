Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $83.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,128,000 after buying an additional 76,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

