America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Daffer acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Also, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,640 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

