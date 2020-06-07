American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Up 13.6%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.35, 299,578 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 220,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.00 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $250.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.91.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

