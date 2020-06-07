American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Up 8.2%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $74.49, approximately 137,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 138,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 286,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $21,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,955.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.