Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.39

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.39 and last traded at $126.14, with a volume of 525291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.38.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 896,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

