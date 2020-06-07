Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to post $206.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $528.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,285,000 after buying an additional 130,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,212,000 after buying an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after buying an additional 177,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

