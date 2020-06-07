Analysts Offer Predictions for Syneos Health Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $59.92 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

