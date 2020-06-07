Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Trading Down 30.4%

Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX) traded down 30.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 307,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 480% from the average session volume of 53,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $926,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Apex Resources Company Profile (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.