Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.49

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 72255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock worth $69,554,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

