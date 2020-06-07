Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.15 and a 52 week high of $331.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.