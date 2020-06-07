Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Commerce Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $301,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.46. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

