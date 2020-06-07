Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.15 and a 52-week high of $331.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

