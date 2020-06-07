Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $1.92. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 5,761,951 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

