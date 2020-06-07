Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.