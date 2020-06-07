Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.70

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 24168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $222,681.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,748 shares of company stock worth $889,832. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

