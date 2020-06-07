Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Automatic Data Processing earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $160.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

