Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 377,927 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 384,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

