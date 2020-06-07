Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWQXF stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Castellum has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

