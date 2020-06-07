Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BERK stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Berkshire Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.