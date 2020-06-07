BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 0%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $49.12, 129,179 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 401,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $992.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.