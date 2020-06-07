Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.98

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 9255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,683,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,825,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

