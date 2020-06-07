Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the first quarter worth about $64,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MEN opened at $10.73 on Friday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

