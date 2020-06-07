Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 25%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 368,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 218,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

