BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $44.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

