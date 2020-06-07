BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.29, 5,171,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,728,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

