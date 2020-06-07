BP (NYSE:BP) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) were up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.71, approximately 18,375,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 14,931,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 19,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in BP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

