Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $87.52 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $17,304,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 908,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,770,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

