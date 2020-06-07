Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE EAT opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.19. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

