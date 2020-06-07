British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

