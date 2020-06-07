British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

