Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

