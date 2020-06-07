Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

