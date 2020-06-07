Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,342 shares of company stock valued at $40,816,349. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Teladoc Health by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

