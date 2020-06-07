Brokerages Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report sales of $169.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.47 million and the highest is $173.14 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $173.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $663.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.44 million to $675.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $628.65 million, with estimates ranging from $576.04 million to $660.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.96 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

