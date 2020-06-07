Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 151,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.4% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

