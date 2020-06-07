Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.39

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.39 and last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 45984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $57.50) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.24 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

