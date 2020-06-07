BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires 2,407 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

