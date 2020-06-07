Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp (CVE:BUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.07 million for the quarter.

About Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It owns a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares; and Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa.

