BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 218.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2,021.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

