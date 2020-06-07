Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Trading Up 50%

Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC)’s share price was up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 225,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 69,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

