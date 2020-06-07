Canaccord Genuity Boosts Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $38.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.77. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,923.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,997.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock worth $50,548,133. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Slack by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Slack by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

