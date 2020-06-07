Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

