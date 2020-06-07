Capital Analysts LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.15 and a 12 month high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.