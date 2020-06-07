Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CBNK stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.